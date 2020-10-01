Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 31.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 199,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

