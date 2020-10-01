JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $252.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.13.

SEDG opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $245.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,349 shares of company stock worth $26,043,113. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

