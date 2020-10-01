JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JKS. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.72.

NYSE:JKS opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

