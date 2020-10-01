Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.85.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $163,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,151.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

