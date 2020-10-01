Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.85.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $163,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,151.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Polaris Industries Upgraded by Longbow Research to “Buy”
Polaris Industries Upgraded by Longbow Research to “Buy”
Extended Stay America Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Extended Stay America Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BHP Group Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”
BHP Group Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”
BHP Group Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group
BHP Group Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group
Magnachip Semiconductor Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Magnachip Semiconductor Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Morphic Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Morphic Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report