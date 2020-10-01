Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

GOL stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 162.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

