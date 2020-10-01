Legend Biotech’s (GTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

GTH opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

