JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

