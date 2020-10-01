Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

