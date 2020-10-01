Tc Pipelines’ (TRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.45.

Shares of TRP opened at C$55.90 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$61.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.01.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.13 billion. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1900002 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

