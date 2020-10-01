Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.44.

TECK.B stock opened at C$18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a PE ratio of -5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.83. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

