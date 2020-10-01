Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuvista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.35.

NVA opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.36.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

