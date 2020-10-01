Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen currently has C$49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.11.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$42.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.49. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$18.27 and a 1-year high of C$59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

