Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.90.

TSE:ERO opened at C$19.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.4899999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

