BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.70

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.54.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of $580.65 million and a PE ratio of -39.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

