Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride has lagged the industry in the past six months. The company has been facing weak macro conditions in Mexico, which is disrupting consumer spending and lowering demand. Such headwinds along with lower revenues from U.S. operations put pressure on the company’s top and bottom lines during the second quarter of 2020. The company’s U.S. operations were mainly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, large bird deboning category was challenged. Further, Pilgrim's Pride’s overall cost of sales in the quarter increased 9.3% year over year. Nonetheless, Pilgrim’s Pride’s European operations have continued to be strong, courtesy of better operational efficiencies, robust retail demand and solid pork exports to China. Management is on track with the integration of new Europe-based operations.”

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

PPC opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.