Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

