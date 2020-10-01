Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of RUTH opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 713,295 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

