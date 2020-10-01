Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $807.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.