Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

