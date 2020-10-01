Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

