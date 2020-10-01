Piper Sandler Boosts ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target to $36.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

