Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Decreases By 15.9%

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

