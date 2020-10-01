SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $27.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

SIBN stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $83,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,207 shares of company stock worth $3,594,211. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 122,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SI-Bone by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SI-Bone by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 3,124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

