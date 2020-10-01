Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $323,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

