Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SONA. Stephens initiated coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $111,750 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

