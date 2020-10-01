Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $945.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Legend Biotech’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity
Legend Biotech’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Semiconductor Manufacturing International
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Given Overweight Rating at Barclays
Tc Pipelines’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt
Tc Pipelines’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt
Teck Resources Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Teck Resources Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Nuvista Energy Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James
Nuvista Energy Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report