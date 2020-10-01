Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $945.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

