Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 351 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NewMarket by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 334.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $342.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.10. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

