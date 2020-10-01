Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

