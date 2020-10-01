Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $56.60 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

