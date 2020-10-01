Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 433.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1,936.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pra Group by 119.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after purchasing an additional 925,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pra Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter worth $413,000.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $319,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,972. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

