Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.00% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

