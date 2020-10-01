Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,218 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

