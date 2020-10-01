Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold Cp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

