Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354,018 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chase by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chase by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $126,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian John Talma sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $36,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,348 shares of company stock valued at $345,236.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.87 million during the quarter.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

