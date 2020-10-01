Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 232.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,054,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 153,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,150 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.