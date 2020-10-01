Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 23,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

CVCO stock opened at $180.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

