Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Open Text by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,283,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after acquiring an additional 683,626 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 631,039 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

