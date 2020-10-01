Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

