Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $7,091,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

