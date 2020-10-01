Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,198,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,099,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after buying an additional 495,830 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,037 shares of company stock valued at $17,020,372 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.