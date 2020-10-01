AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.