Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,193 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

