FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 26.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

