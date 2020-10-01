Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

