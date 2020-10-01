Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,504 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hess by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

