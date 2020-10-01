Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

