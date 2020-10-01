Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5,260.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

