Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 6,283.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $9,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 69,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,622,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,544 shares of company stock worth $24,260,987. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

LMNX stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.58. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

