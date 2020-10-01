Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,835,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,863,436. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

