Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,122 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

NYSE:EHI opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.